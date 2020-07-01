Calling HR Directors – What’s on Your Agenda?

Grant Thornton’s Cardiff office may no longer be the choice of venue for hosting their programme of events, but the team are continuing to support Welsh business CEOs, FDs and HR Directors with a series of virtual round table events.

‘What does it take to be a highly successful HR Director with an HR team fit for the future?’ is their latest event, taking place on Thursday 9th July. Attendees will hear from a panel of expert professionals to understand first-hand what’s on the HRD agenda right now, how it might change in the coming months and development areas for the HR team. The impressive speaker panel comprises:

Jonathan Austin, CEO at Best Companies

Carolyn Adams, HR Director at Kerridge,

Andi James, Chief People Officer at Redwood Technologies

For HR Director’s, currently looking for support and guidance, this provides a chance to interact with peers and industry experts, whilst exploring a major thought leadership report on the ‘New Era of Work’ and ‘What to consider today and tomorrow’.

In addition, thanks to the firm’s innovative use of available technology, break out groups will consider two current and key topics for HRDs:

Personal Development – what does it take to be a highly successful HRD? As the demands on the HR function continue to grow and consequently the pressure on HRDs increases, what is the developing role of the HRD and what skills are required to stay ahead? Moving from delivering traditional core responsibilities and operational efficiency to business protection, stakeholder management and value creation?

– HR Team Development – is your HR team fit for the future? The HR function and strategy are only as good as the people within the team who deliver it – what are the capabilities and skills required to be future fit and how do HRDs bridge the gap? How clear are HRDs on the talent plans for the team – can HRDs move on up without having planned for their own succession



HRDs wishing to attend the event should make contact here.