Call to Review NICs Hike as More Than 100,000 Jobs are Lost

UKHospitality has called for changes to employer NICs to be reviewed in the wake of a dramatic fall in the number of payrolled employees.

The Labour Market Overview, published by the ONS, estimates the number of payrolled employees in the UK in May 2025 decreased by 109,000 compared to the month before.

This loss of jobs exceeds predictions from both the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and a major bank.

The OBR originally predicted the changes to employer NICs would cost 50,000 jobs, before revising its prediction to say the impact would be higher. Deutsche Bank predicted it would cost 100,000 jobs.

UKHospitality said the “damaging and worse-than-expected” impact of the NICs changes on employment, felt most intensely by foundational sectors like hospitality, necessitates an urgent review and reversal of the increases.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: