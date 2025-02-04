Call To Exempt Children From Proposed Visitor Levy ‘To Protect Family Holidays’

An industry body is urging Welsh Government to amend its Visitor Levy plans to exclude children from the tax.

Ahead of its appearance before the Senedd’s Finance Committee, UKHospitality Cymru warned of the potential impact on family holidays to Wales if the plans remain unchanged.

Exempting children would bring Wales into line with many progressive European nations that implement a levy and exclude children, like France and Belgium, the organisation says.

The leading trade body will also be making the case for the Welsh Government to include specific clauses in the legislation to limit spending of raised funds to areas that demonstrably, tangibly and directly benefit tourism.

It says the current spending proposals are too broad and should be amended to ensure funds can be spent on genuine efforts to promote Welsh tourism, better manage destinations and increase Wales’ reputation as a visitor destination. Funds should not be used to replace existing funding by local authorities, it believes.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: