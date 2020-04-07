Call Goes Out for Help to Create Face Masks for NHS Staff

Call Goes Out for Help to Create Face Masks for NHS Staff

A call has gone out for help to create face masks for NHS staff on the frontline of the coronavirus response.

Normally, Composites Cymru creates handmade carbon fibre and composites parts for cars, bikes and boats.

But the company, based in a Pembrokeshire County Council unit in Crymych has turned its hand to creating vital face masks for NHS staff to protect them from infection.

The company has worked out a way to create the masks quickly and in large numbers.

And Dafydd Wyn Lewis of Composites Cymru is now appealing for people who can help put them together at home.

All that is required is a knife or scissors and soldering iron – or heated nail – to produce the face masks at home.

Dafydd said:

“The idea has skyrocketed over a matter of hours and we need people to get involved and out to those who need them as soon as possible.”

Anyone who would like to get involved is asked to email [email protected] for more information.