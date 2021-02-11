Call for Welsh Low Carbon Pioneers to Showcase Proven Innovation

As the Welsh Government has set out its legal commitment to achieve net zero emissions, sharing positive climate solutions will be priority for Welsh companies, local authorities and communities.

One of the UK’s leading climate solutions charities, Ashden, is urging Welsh climate innovators to apply for this year’s prestigious Ashden Awards which recognise the most effective and scalable solutions. Ashden will showcase the winners at the international climate summit COP26, hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

Businesses, charities and public sector bodies from across the UK can earn global recognition by entering the Ashden Awards – which reward innovation in sustainability and climate action. The deadline for entry is 3 March.

Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb said:

“The planet is crying out for proven climate action and clean energy solutions in this crucial climate decade. We are calling on Welsh low carbon initiatives to enter for the Ashden’s UK Awards and showcase their pioneering work.”

This year’s awards in the UK include prizes for:

Green Skills – highlighting organisations developing green skills in the areas of retrofit and low carbon heat. Applicants could be upskilling existing contractors, retraining workers new to the low carbon sector, or providing initial training for those new to the job market.

Green Communities – recognising initiatives that makes climate action relevant to the everyday lives of citizens and the things they care about, with particular attention on engaging beyond typical ‘green audiences’. It will seek to reward work that demonstrates how climate action can cut carbon and tackle social issues (such as poor mental or physical health) at the same time.

Climate Innovation – targeting organisations with the potential to unlock significant carbon savings – advances in energy systems (particularly heating), the built environment, and industrial innovation supporting a circular economy.

Ms Lamb continues:

“Welsh organisations have scooped this top prize before. You may be working with an organisation protecting the beautiful Welsh landscape, working for a local business or the council to train the workforce in green skills, or building up a low carbon businesses in renewable energy, nature conservation or construction – we want to hear from you.”

Many of the solutions to climate change already exist and Ashden gets behind these breakthroughs and helps them go to scale through providing long-term support to the climate champions who become finalists at the Awards.

Previous Award winners in Wales have included:

Energy Local – a community renewable energy and energy efficiency scheme

Ty Pren – a West Wales co-operative carrying out timber frame modular housebuilding using roundwood to increase strength and cut carbon emissions

National Trust Wales and Cyd Ynni – developed and implemented methods of improving energy efficiency without changing the character of its properties, and also changing staff culture to promote energy saving.

For 20 years Ashden has showcased innovation from the UK and abroad to investors, funders, the media and global decisions makers such as the UN. An Ashden Award is a globally-recognised mark of quality that helps innovators boost their impact. Award winners in the UK receive £10,000 and business support, as well as chances to engage with local, regional and national policymakers.

Past UK winners have included low carbon innovations among businesses, councils and community organisations – from multinational companies to tech start-ups and local voluntary groups. The Ashden network of organisations spreads across the UK, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. International Awards are also given.

Entry is free. Organisations can find out more or apply at Enter 2021 Awards – Ashden