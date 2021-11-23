Call for Shoppers in Wales to Shop Sustainably this Christmas

Leading charity retailer calls on Welsh supporters to shop sustainably this Christmas to save money and raise funds for life saving research

With hopes for a traditional Christmas in Wales this year, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is challenging customers to shop with a conscience by making heartfelt purchases from its shops to help fund ground breaking, life saving research.

This Christmas, the UK’s largest charity retailer is calling on shoppers in Wales to explore its huge range of preloved treasures in its shops and online, to help save money and give preloved items a new lease of life – while supporting a good cause.

Whether it’s a special gift for a loved one, a festive piece for your wardrobe or an update to your home décor, the BHF’s 32 shops and stores across Wales are filled to the brim with a plethora of unique finds at affordable prices – from books, toys, and designer clothes to vintage furniture and retro homewares.

For those who’d rather shop from the comfort of their own home, there’s the option of exploring the charity’s Depop shop or eBay site, for stylish steals, vintage pieces and one-of-a kind collectables.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“If you’re looking to shop more ethically when it comes to your festive shopping, our Charity Shop Challenge is the perfect solution. Our high street shops and online stores are packed with countless unique treasures waiting to be discovered, to make your Christmas purchases more heartfelt this year. And if you’re giving your home a festive spruce up for guests coming over, then there are also plenty of good quality furniture and homewares on offer too. Also, if you are having a clear out ready to make room for your kid’s new toys then please consider donating them to the BHF, so we can bring joy to a new owner. “By taking on our Charity Shop Challenge, you’ll be saving money, saving the planet and saving lives. Every pound raised in our shops and online stores will help us support the 340,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in Wales.”

The BHF hopes its treasure trove of secondhand ranges will inspire the public to shop more thoughtfully this Christmas and help raise much needed funds for the charity’s important work.

Through the reuse and recycling of donated items, the BHF expects to save around 71,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste and help prevent 135,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions being released into the atmosphere.

To support the BHF with festive purchases, shoppers can simply head to nearest store or browse the BHF’s online outlets – eBay and Depop. They can also share your finds on social media using the hashtag #BoughtAtBHF.

To explore all the ways you can shop with the BHF this Christmas please visit: bhf.org.uk/shop

The BHF has shops across Wales – in Aberdare, Abergavenny, Bangor, Barry, Bridgend, Cardiff, Caernarfon, Caerphilly, Carmarthen, Chepstow, Colwyn Bay, Cwmbran, Llandudno, Llanelli, Mold, Monmouth, Newport, Port Talbot, Rhyl, Swansea, Welshpool and Wrexham.