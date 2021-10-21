Call for Entries for the Gwobrau Lantra Cymru Awards

Call for entries – nominate the outstanding contributions to the environmental and land-based industries – Nominations close 12th November 2021.

Lantra Wales has provided vital expert training and qualifications for the environmental and land-based industries. To celebrate this Lantra Wales are hosting an exclusive awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, 24th February 2022 at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells.

Comperes for the ceremony include the BBC Wales presenter Rachael Garside and Aled Rhys Jones, Rural Business Consultant and Nuffield Farming Scholar. It has also been announced that the leading multimedia production company Telesgop, will be the awards’ media partner.

The awards ceremony will bring together other key partners, organisations, and individuals to recognise the initiatives, skills and enthusiasm of individuals pursuing careers within the environmental and land-based sectors.

Kevin Thomas, Director of Lantra Wales, said,

“The Lantra Cymru Awards provide a platform to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions that individuals have made in the environmental and land-based sectors in Wales. “If you know an individual that’s deserving of recognition in their field then please enter them and help celebrate this year’s successes. We would like to encourage all individuals, colleges and organisations to get involved and get nominating now!” “We also value the support of Farming Connect in helping to put these Awards on”

There are 10 award categories in total that span a wide number of land-based sectors and build on new projects operating in horticulture and animal health and welfare.

Categories include College Learner of the Year (20 years and under), College Learner of the Year (21 years and over), Farming Connect Learner of the Year (under 40 and over 40 years), Farming Connect Farm Innovator Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The full list of eligible categories and their criteria’s can be found on the Lantra Wales website.

Award winners and runners up will be enlisted into the new Lantra Wales Ambassadors programme to champion skills development within the food and drink supply chain in Wales. A combination of resources and informal awareness raising will be made available to all ambassadors during the year.

The awards are free to enter, with the deadline for entries 12th November 2021. Judging will take place on the 13th and 14th December by a virtual panel of expert judges.

For more information on the Lantra Cymru Awards and to submit your nominations, visit www.wales.lantra.co.uk