Caldicot Group Scores by Supporting Newport Football Team

Monmouthshire-based Caldicot Group is sponsoring The Junior Newport Corries Blues as part of its commitment to supporting the local community.

It is providing full kit for the under 7’s team whose club is the Newport Corinthians.

The club which is based at Coronation Park, Newport, will benefit from full kit sponsorship from Caldicot Group.

Gavin Edwards, Managing Director, Caldicot Group, said;

“ We were approached by the Junior team to help them with sponsorship in some capacity. As a company, we believe it is vitally important to support the local community. We are proud to be able to provide the under 7s with a new kit and help encourage fitness and team participation. As a small team financial support is limited and Caldicot Group is more than happy to support them.“

Corries Blues has two coaches John Lancaster and Mark Sadler.

John Said;

“It’s great to see companies like Caldicot Group investing in the community and more specifically, grassroots football. Enthusiasm alone is not enough to run a football club. local support and sponsorship is essential”.

Mark added;

“The sponsorship from Caldicot Group has enabled us to purchase a brand new kit for the entire team. From a coaches’ perspective, this is extremely important as it allows us to focus more on inputting time on coaching the children. In today’s society where everything costs money, it is great to reduce financial expectations on parents”.

Prior to 2013 Newport Corinthians had only three teams in junior football. 2013/14 saw the introduction of an under six and under seven team. Since this point in time the junior section has grown year-on-year as the club has actively encouraged more coaches to join. There are now 17 teams between the ages of under five to under 14.