Caldicot Brewers Hive Mind Launch New Product for London Theatre

Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co has launched a new Bard-branded mead bottled for Shakespeare’s Globe, the theatre and education centre on the banks of the Thames in London.

Hive Mind is bottling its traditional mead in specially designed bottles for sale at performances and through The Globe Shop. A new label design, from illustrator Jesse Watkins, features an artist’s impression of The Globe’s heyday with a view of the river Thames complete with merchant sailing ships and a smokey London backdrop.

The Hive Mind traditional mead is brewed from 100% honey to create a medium sweet, golden mead which showcases its blend of honey from three regions of the Wye Valley, the same recipe which won Hive Mind the Golden Fork Award in the 2023 Great Taste Awards.

Shakespeare’s Globe will be stocking the Shakespeare’s Globe Traditional Mead this month in time for its summer programme which includes Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III and The Taming of the Shrew.

Kit Newell, co-founder of Hive Mind said:

“We were approached by The Globe to make an authentic mead for them which really captured the essence of bringing something old into modern times, which is exactly what both our Traditional Mead and The Globe Theatre does.” “This partnership with The Globe is a great example of how we’re working to celebrate the traditions of mead brewing while making a thoroughly modern drink. It’s about a focus on traditional methods and pure British honey on the one hand, while producing a light, golden spirit that’s perfect for a wide range of occasions, on the other. “It’s a great addition to the Shakespeare’s Globe experience, for theatre-goers to be able to enjoy a drink which audiences at the time the plays were first performed would have recognised,” he said.

Meghan Cole, head of retail at Shakespeare’s Globe said:

“We chose to work with Hive Mind as we were looking for a meadery who brew in the traditional manner. We’d tried many other meads but Hive Mind was head-and-shoulders above all the others in terms of taste and smoothness. “Mead is the obvious choice for the Globe Shop as it’s a drink that Shakespeare himself would have probably enjoyed. He mentions it in his plays, and it would have been a common tipple for Elizabethan Londoners. “Working with Hive Mind has been an interesting journey and they have been very easy to work with. The artwork they commissioned for the label is as wonderful as what is in the bottle!”

For the autumn, Hive Mind and Shakespeare’s Globe are developing a winter spiced mead, inspired by a reference to Metheglin – a traditional Welsh flavoured mead – found in Love's Labour's Lost.

Shakespeare’s Globe Traditional Mead will be available in 70cl and 20cl bottles (priced at £32 and £14 respectively) from The Globe Shop and online store, as well as on the menu at the theatre’s Swan Bar & Restaurant.