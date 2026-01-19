Caldicot All Weather Pitch Set for Major Refurbishment

Monmouthshire County Council has announced a significant upgrade to the all‑weather pitch at Caldicot Leisure Centre.

The project will see the current 2G synthetic surface replaced with a state‑of‑the‑art 3G pitch, delivering a safer, more durable, and high‑quality playing experience for schools, clubs and residents, the council said.

This investment forms part of the council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing sport and play facilities, creating vibrant and accessible spaces that inspire participation and enjoyment for all ages.

The development is being made possible thanks to the support of key funding partners the Cymru Football Foundation, Sport Wales, and contributions from the education sector.

To secure this investment, the project demonstrates a clear community and school need, guaranteed community access outside of school hours, and compliance with FAW/FIFA‑approved 3G technical standards.

A total of £456,000 has been secured for the refurbishment, including:

£206,000 from the Cymru Football Foundation’s Fit‑For‑Future Facilities Programme, supporting the growth of grassroots football across Wales.

£150,000 from the Sport Wales Capital Grant, helping provide sustainable, modern and accessible sporting environments.

Construction is expected to begin this month, with completion targeted for April 2026.

Progress updates will be shared throughout the project via a dedicated web page – www.monlife.co.uk/caldicot-leisure-centre-development/ – and through Monmouthshire and MonLife Social media channels.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said:

“These upgraded facilities will be a huge boost to the town and beyond. “The new pitch will be available for school pupils during curriculum hours, local football clubs and teams, community sports groups, and members of the public. “It will also enable increased participation for women and girls in a variety of sports and will prove to be a fantastic asset for Caldicot and the wider area.”

Director at the Cymru Football Foundation, Aled Lewis, said: