Café-Bar Group Celebrates Local Flavour with New Welsh Drinks Menu

A café-bar group is celebrating Welsh drinks producers with the launch of a new drinks menu.
Loungers, the all-day café-bar group, is rolling out the home-grown drinks selection across all 21 of its Lounges in Wales.
The venues will serve a hand-picked selection of premium Welsh-made beers, spirits, ciders, and low/no alcohol options.
Jess Nicholls, Regional Operations Manager, Lounges said:
“We know our guests enjoy discovering new flavours and producers and value locally made products, and this new drinks range – celebrating the very best of Welsh heritage and craftsmanship – puts them centre stage.
“From the breweries of Cardiff and Newport to the distilleries of the Vale and Pembrokeshire coast, this newly curated drinks selection showcases the very best Wales has to offer, which is definitely worth raising a glass to.”
The initiative is a continuation of Loungers’ ongoing commitment to championing local suppliers and celebrating regional provenance.
Brad Cummings, co-founder/CEO, Tiny Rebel, said:
“We’re buzzing that Clwb Tropica is pouring in Loungers across Wales. It’s all about great times, great beer and a bit of escapism – the perfect match for Loungers’ laid-back vibe. This partnership brings a true taste of Tiny Rebel to more people, and we’re proud to be part of a Welsh line-up that champions local producers.”
The new drinks range includes:
- Hensol Castle Vodka (40% ABV) – triple distilled British potato vodka with a hint of Welsh unaged single malt.
- Penderyn Madeira Finish Single Malt Welsh Whisky PGI (46% ABV) – award-winning, ex-bourbon and Madeira cask finished whisky.
- Barry Island IPA (4.5% ABV) – classic American-style IPA brewed in Cardiff by SA Brain & Co.
- Clwb Tropica IPA (5.0% ABV) – tropical IPA from Newport’s Tiny Rebel, bursting with pineapple, mango, peach and passion fruit.
- Barti Spiced Rum (35% ABV) – Pembrokeshire spiced rum infused with hand-picked laver seaweed.
- Barti Cream Liqueur (15% ABV) – vegan-friendly cream liqueur with Barti’s signature spiced rum flavours.
- Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin (40% ABV) – ultra-premium gin from Swansea, crafted with 12 botanicals.
- Yuzu Pale Ale (0.5% ABV) – refreshing low-alcohol pale ale from Swansea’s Drop Bear Beer Co.
- Red Hog Zero Summer Fruit Cider (0.0% ABV) – crisp, fruity alcohol-free cider from Evan Evans Brewery in Llandeilo.