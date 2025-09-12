Café-Bar Group Celebrates Local Flavour with New Welsh Drinks Menu

A café-bar group is celebrating Welsh drinks producers with the launch of a new drinks menu.

Loungers, the all-day café-bar group, is rolling out the home-grown drinks selection across all 21 of its Lounges in Wales.

The venues will serve a hand-picked selection of premium Welsh-made beers, spirits, ciders, and low/no alcohol options.

Jess Nicholls, Regional Operations Manager, Lounges said:

“We know our guests enjoy discovering new flavours and producers and value locally made products, and this new drinks range – celebrating the very best of Welsh heritage and craftsmanship – puts them centre stage. “From the breweries of Cardiff and Newport to the distilleries of the Vale and Pembrokeshire coast, this newly curated drinks selection showcases the very best Wales has to offer, which is definitely worth raising a glass to.”

The initiative is a continuation of Loungers’ ongoing commitment to championing local suppliers and celebrating regional provenance.

Brad Cummings, co-founder/CEO, Tiny Rebel, said:

“We’re buzzing that Clwb Tropica is pouring in Loungers across Wales. It’s all about great times, great beer and a bit of escapism – the perfect match for Loungers’ laid-back vibe. This partnership brings a true taste of Tiny Rebel to more people, and we’re proud to be part of a Welsh line-up that champions local producers.”

The new drinks range includes: