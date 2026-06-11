Caerwys Agricultural Show Set to Return With Record-Breaking Numbers

The historic Caerwys Agricultural Show returns on Saturday June 13 with gates opening at 9am at Ty Ucha Farm Fields, Caerwys.

Now in its 44th year, the show is set to be the biggest yet, with 6,000 visitors, 750 competitors and 300 exhibitors from across the region and beyond expected to take part.

Clwyd Agri, a farm and groundcare machinery and service provider based in Dyserth, will be attending and supporting this year's event. The annual show remains one of the highlights of the North Wales farming calendar, bringing together farmers, families, rural businesses and countryside enthusiasts for a full day of livestock competitions, equestrian displays, agricultural machinery exhibits, local food and drink, and family-friendly entertainment.

Pryderi Gruffydd, Owner and Director of Clwyd Agri, said:

“The Caerwys Show is a fantastic celebration of everything that makes our agricultural community so special. It provides an opportunity to support local businesses, see high-quality competition and enjoy a brilliant day out for the whole family. “We're delighted to be attending and supporting the event and look forward to meeting visitors from across North Wales and beyond. Whether you're a farmer, have an interest in the countryside, or are simply looking for a great family day out, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Show will include a wide range of competitions from beef and dairy cattle through to carriage driving and dog shows and photography, craft and floral art competitions, showcasing the talents of the farming community in North Wales.

There will also be a range of child-friendly attractions including a circus school tent, a climbing wall and funfair rides. The day will be topped off with live music, a food fair and produce stalls, local food vendors and a grand parade featuring agricultural vehicles from across the years.

The programme of events has been designed to be inclusive and exciting for both those working in the farming community as well as members of the public from the surrounding areas. Everyone is welcome and the organisers said they hoped that the event will continue with the tradition of providing an insight into farming life while inspiring everyone to buy locally and support the sector.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tickets to receive a discount and avoid queues on the day but tickets will also be available at the gates at £10 for adults, £9 for seniors and £5 for children aged five-17. Tickets for under fives are free.