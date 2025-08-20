Caerphilly Teenager Launches Fitness Brand Inspired by His Journey Through Grief

An 18-year-old learner from Caerphilly is launching his own fitness brand – inspired by the memory of his late father.

Oliver Edmunds was just 10 years old when he lost his dad. Now after completing his Level 3 BTEC Business course at Coleg y Cymoedd, he’s preparing to launch OE Fitness, a brand aimed at helping others find the same sense of strength, discipline and mental wellbeing that the gym gave him during his most difficult moments.

Oliver said:

“Fitness changed everything for me. The gym helped me get through the hardest moments of my life and I don’t know where I’d be without it. I think my life would look very different if my friend hadn’t suggested I go with him for a session all those years ago. “It gave me purpose, discipline, and helped me to build a support network. It had a really positive impact on my mental health. I now want to help others find that same strength.”

Oliver’s drive to one day work for himself was rooted in his childhood, inspired by watching his father run his own guitar shop.

He added:

“I always knew I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps and build something of my own – he ran his own guitar shop. After he passed away, it became even more important to me to create something meaningful and a way to honour his memory. Starting my own business in fitness just felt like the right fit for me.”

OE Fitness will initially launch with a line of gym essentials such as weightlifting belts and joint supports, with plans to expand into supplements, apparel and online personal training. Oliver is currently working towards a personal training qualification through MPCT academy to gain professional experience in the industry.

His entrepreneurial journey began to take shape while studying at Coleg y Cymoedd where staff introduced him to Tafflab, a programme designed to support young people with innovative business ideas. There he received mentoring on everything from marketing and business planning, helping him build a clear strategy and business plan for his brand.

Oliver also received further support through Big Ideas Wales, a Welsh Government-funded service that helps young people under 25 turn business ideas into reality, as part of its commitment to the Young Person’s Guarantee.

“I built a strong support network in college and I’m in the position I am today because of that,” said Oliver. “Without the advice and encouragement I received, I don’t think I’d have had the confidence to pursue this path. They helped me believe in the idea and in myself”.

Oliver says the decision to attend Coleg y Cymoedd was about both the business course offered and the independence it would give him.