Caerphilly Manufacturer Expands Internationally with New US Customer

Chevler, the world’s oldest manufacturer of baking cases and a specialist in high-performance food-safe paper and packaging solutions, has secured a major new customer in the United States.

The Wales-based business is now shipping monthly containers of its crimped baking cases across the Atlantic, marking a significant breakthrough in its international growth strategy.

The company’s international expansion has been supported by accountancy and advisory firm Azets, which has advised Chevler on grant applications, R&D tax relief, cross-border trading, VAT compliance, and securing new banking facilities to fund growth.

Stuart Whelan, Managing Director at Chevler, said:

“Securing a major new US customer is a pivotal step for Chevler and underlines the international demand for our products. This new partnership has enabled us to run overtime shifts, invest in new tooling, and recommission machines. With Azets’ support, we’ve been able to access funding, gain specialist advice, and successfully navigate the complexities of expansion overseas. Our aim is not only to grow market share in new regions, but also to help shape the future of sustainable packaging.”

David Holden, Partner at Azets in Wales, added:

“It’s been a pleasure to support Chevler through this exciting phase of growth. By combining compliance and advisory services with specialist guidance on funding and international tax planning, we’ve helped the business unlock investment, manage risks, and scale with confidence. “Chevler’s heritage and reputation for quality make it a standout success story in Welsh manufacturing, and we look forward to supporting their continued expansion both in the UK and overseas.”