Caerphilly Energy Park Hits Major Milestone as Bute Energy and Knights Brown Join Forces

Twyn Hywel Energy Park, an onshore wind energy park in Caerphilly, has taken a step forward as developer Bute Energy partners with Bridgend-based civil engineering firm Knights Brown.

As Civils Balance of Plant partner, Knights Brown will deliver the critical civil engineering infrastructure required to build the energy park. This includes the design and construction of access tracks, turbine foundations, and civil engineering works. The appointment builds on Knights Brown’s extensive experience delivering complex energy projects throughout the UK, with specific expertise in the onshore wind sector.

An independent report carried out by BiGGAR Economics for Twyn Hywel found that the project will:

Support more than 300 jobs across the region during construction, with support from Big Issue Recruit to maximise opportunities and support for local people.

Spend more than 80% (£108 million in 2023 values) of operation and maintenance costs with Welsh business

Contribute £1.6 million annually in business rates, totaling £64 million over the 40-year lifetime of the project

Once operational, the energy park will provide a community benefit fund of up to £704,000 per year over the 40-year lifespan of the project. The Fund will be available for local communities to invest to tackle their priorities and meet their needs. The Fund has been developed in collaboration with local community champions and organisations.

Working with Knights Brown, onshore wind developer Bute Energy has committed to delivering value and opportunities for local communities and businesses. Bute Energy’s partnership with Big Issue Recruit will transform employment opportunities in the renewable energy industry in south Wales, the firm said.

Community Investment and Communications Director Catryn Newton said:

“We are delighted to be working with Knights Brown on what is a significant milestone for Bute Energy, Caerphilly, and for Wales. “Twyn Hywel puts Caerphilly at the forefront of Wales’ mission to generate home-grown, clean energy and bring down energy bills for households and business. “Wales can benefit from the clean energy mission; and we’re determined to show how. With real opportunities for local people, lasting investment in communities, and long-term opportunities for local business, Twyn Hywel Energy Park represents a transformational opportunity for Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf. “We are proud to be working alongside the communities surrounding Twyn Hywel. Together we will deliver long term investment and give the experienced third sector here the tools they need to support the community to thrive.”

Steve Price, Divisional Director for Energy at Knights Brown, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Bute Energy on this landmark project. We are fully committed to working collaboratively to ensure the Twyn Hywel Energy Park delivers real value, not just in energy generation, but for local people. “We look forward to creating local jobs, developing skills, and driving community investment throughout the construction phase. We are proud that Knights Brown's approach will see 90% of the value of the civil engineering contract spent with Welsh businesses, with three apprenticeships supported by Knights Brown on the Twyn Hywel project.”

Matthew Tucker from Coleg y Cymoedd and Caerphilly Business Club, added:

“This is incredibly welcome news and a significant opportunity for Caerphilly and the wider region. “We were pleased to see Bute Energy take the time to engage early with local businesses and suppliers, ensuring that the lead contractors are familiar with and able to take full advantage of the skills and capacity of local businesses. “The opportunities for Wales from the clean energy mission can’t be underestimated. There are more announcements like this to come, creating new jobs, new opportunities, and new investment for local people and local businesses. I look forward to seeing the benefits realised for Caerphilly and the wider region now and for the years to come.”

Bute Energy Youth Advisory Board Member Jess added:

“The clean energy mission is an exciting opportunity for young people growing up in Wales. It’s an industry that’s growing, here for the long term, and is giving young people the opportunity to work and live in our communities, something that seems harder than ever for our generation to achieve.”

Independent research by RenewableUK Cymru shows salaries in the industry are 26% above the Welsh average.