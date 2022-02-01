Caerphilly Construction Firm Marks Decade of Success with Biggest Project to Date

A construction firm from the South Wales with a projected turnover of £15m at the end of this financial year has just secured its largest project to date as it enters its milestone tenth year of business.

Pontypridd-based Trojan Construction Management which specialises in the food retail and commercial sectors, has built over 170 projects including more than 120 drive thru units for the likes of Starbucks, Costa, KFC, Taco Bell, McDonalds and Burger King, totalling nearly £60m of projects over the company’s ten years in operation.

The firm, founded by construction director David Thomas and commercial director Shaun Welsh, will kick off 2022 with £7m worth of new projects, including its biggest to date. The scheme is based in Christchurch, Dorset, and comprises a large terrace trade unit with a Burger King and Costa Coffee on one site. Contracted through commercial property developers Hamdon Gate, the scheme is worth £3.8m and due for completion in June 2022. Trojan Construction has also forged a new relationship with Canadian fast-food chain, Tim Hortons, and is due to fit its first site for the brand in Manchester this year.

Recently completed projects include Wales’ first ever Taco Bell drive thru at the Dragon Retail Park in Cardiff and a Starbucks drive thru in Dudley, West Midlands.

Building its reputation on delivering ‘fast track’ construction projects, Trojan employs nearly 30 people across the UK across the planning, design, management and construction of new retail, commercial and industrial sites. The company has completed projects across the length and breadth of England, Scotland and Wales, including a Starbucks site in Inverness and a KFC site some 604 miles away on the Isle of Wight.

The company was founded 10 years ago after both David and Shaun’s employer ceased trading and as a result, they were made redundant. Setting out on their own with no financial assistance or additional funding, the pair were determined to build a reputation for exceptional standards with their combined 50 years of experience. A decade on, the multi-million pound firm which has achieved significant and consistent growth, has been awarded numerous accolades including consecutive appearances in Wales’ Fast Growth 50 list and being previously named KFC’s Contractor of the Year.

Commercial director, Shaun Welsh, said of the firm’s tenth year of operating:

“It’s quite incredible how far Trojan Group has come since we founded the company. Our approach to delivering high quality developments has been resolute for these ten years and because of that we’ve created fantastic working relationships with international brands who have continued to want to work with us. “We’ve built a responsible business that is committed to supporting its employees and as such we’ve invested thousands of pounds in training and qualifications for our staff to enhance their professional skills. This commitment has also seen us recently achieve Living Wage accreditation.”

Alongside securing new projects, Trojan Construction has committed to its environmental policy and has marked its milestone tenth year by achieving 96.5% recycling across all its sites since it was founded. It has also set out ambitious plans to become a carbon neutral business in the coming years.

Hamdon Gate managing director, Matthew Small, said:

“It has been a pleasure to work with Trojan over the last 18 months. The project in Christchurch is not an easy scheme as there have been various civil engineering issues to resolve. Trojan have worked excellently with our existing design team and the project is well underway. They have an excellent attitude and are pleased to assist in identifying cost and time efficient solutions.”

Despite success across the UK, the firm has remained committed to its roots in South Wales by donating over £17,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust, local charities and grass roots sports clubs.