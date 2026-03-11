Caerphilly Coffee Company Raises £2,000 for Charity in Memory of Late Dad

A brother and sister from Caerphilly who launched a coffee company in memory of their late father have raised £2,000 for charity.

Simon Smallwood, 37, and Steph Kelsey, 39, set up Rob’s Roast after their dad, Robin Smallwood, passed away last year following a short battle with a rare, aggressive cancer.

A percentage of the profits from the business, which sells both ground and whole-bean coffee, is being donated to charitable causes close to the family’s heart, including St David’s Hospice, who cared for Robin during his final days. The siblings recently marked the milestone by presenting a cheque for £2,000 to the hospice.

Robin, 76, had been otherwise fit and well when he began experiencing back pain towards the end of 2024. After a series of tests, the family were faced with the heartbreaking reality that his illness was untreatable, and just five months later, he passed away.

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Robin’s strength and determination meant the family were able to spend precious time together – much of it talking, reminiscing, and putting the world to rights over countless cups of coffee. During those conversations, they created a “legacy list” together and right at the top was a simple but meaningful idea: creating a coffee in his name.

Rob’s Roast was born from that shared time. Robin helped taste-test different beans and gave his thoughts on the branding and logo, meaning the final product is, in many ways, a reflection of him.

Robin was well known in the local community. A former deputy head teacher at St Cenydd Comprehensive in Caerphilly, he was also a rugby coach at school and club level and an anti-bullying ambassador.

Simon said:

“Losing dad has been absolutely heartbreaking, but we were determined to turn something so awful into something positive. “Dad loved nothing more than sitting down with a coffee and having a proper chat. Because of his strength, we were lucky enough to have lots of those conversations, and that’s where the idea of Rob’s Roast really came from. “I don’t think he ever imagined it would turn into a business, but what started as a small, heartfelt idea has grown into something much bigger – a way to celebrate him, give back, and hopefully make a difference.”

Steph added:

“Dad spent the last week of his life at St David’s Hospice, and the care, compassion and dignity they showed him, and all of us, meant everything. “Dad loved to travel – that’s where I get my passion for travelling from – and some of my happiest memories are from the holidays we had growing up. In a strange but very special way, his last few days at St David’s felt like our final holiday together as a family. “We wanted to give something back, so donating a percentage of profits from Rob’s Roast is our way of saying thank you. Dad always said, in true Rob fashion, ‘Celebrate my life, do not mourn my passing – keep smiling and farewell.’ That’s exactly what we’re trying to do with this.”

Abigail Hughes, Community Fundraiser at St David’s Hospice Care, said:

“St David's Hospice Care are incredibly grateful to be supported through such a thoughtful fundraiser. ‘Rob's Roast’ is a truly special tribute to Robin, and the funds raised will help us continue providing our free-of-charge, compassionate, comprehensive care to patients and families facing a life-limiting illness. On behalf of everyone at the Hospice, we extend our heartfelt thanks for such wonderful generosity and kindness.”

The company has recently launched a new website where customers can buy Rob’s Roast directly and is also now looking to partner with local businesses as it continues to grow and raise money for charitable causes.