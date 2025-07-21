Caer Rhun Hall Launches new 250-Capacity Marquee in Snowdonia

North Wales hotel Caer Rhun Hall has launched a luxury marquee in its grounds.

Designed to host up to 250 guests, the venue is set to offer weddings, celebrations, and corporate events against the backdrop of the Snowdonia National Park.

The marquee will be operational 365 days of the year. A range of bespoke catering options is available. There will also be a range of experiences available, including the option for a photoshoot with a super car.

Chris Bateson, Operations Director at Tokyo Industries, said:

“Caer Rhun Hall has long been a special place for celebrations, and the launch of our new marquee marks an exciting new chapter. This recently launched addition allows us to accommodate larger events whether that be a dream countryside wedding, a corporate retreat, or a family celebration, we can now offer a fully-functional stunning space that caters to every occasion 365 days a year.”

The marquee launch comes following extensive renovations to the hotel’s rooms and grounds, following its 2023 re-launch under the ownership of Tokyo Industries. Plans are also underway for the development of a state-of-the-art health and wellness centre, set to open in 2026.