Cae Court Hotel Crowned Winner on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

Cae Court Hotel in Bridgend is celebrating national recognition after being announced as the winner of Channel 4’s hit TV series Four in a Bed.

The programme sees four B&B or boutique hotel owners take turns staying with one another, before scoring their experiences for quality, cleanliness, facilities and value for money. The week culminated with Cae Court Hotel revealed as the highest scorer, securing the win following a series of anonymous reviews and a judgement on the value offered.

Hotel owner Steve Clarke, who appeared on the show and personally hosted the visiting contestants, impressed his fellow competitors with the hotel’s immaculate, newly refurbished rooms and a standout, colourful and flavour-packed Spanish breakfast.

Following the final show, Steve said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won Four in a Bed. Taking part was an incredible experience, and I was proud to personally host the other contestants here in Bridgend – they should all be very proud of their lovely venues too.”

He added:

“Comfort and cleanliness are elements we take a great amount of care about for our guests, and our Spanish breakfast is a real passion project for us, so to see those recognised on national television means a great deal to me, and all our colleagues here at Cae Court. We’re all excited to welcome new guests who discovered us through the show to our hotel and restaurant.”

Beyond the hotel bedrooms, Cae Court has developed a distinctive hospitality offering centred around its on-site Spanish restaurant, Gin & Sangria.