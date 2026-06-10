Butcher to Represent Wales in Contest at House of Lords

Douglas Willis has been crowned Welsh Champion Butcher 2026 at the Countryside Alliance Awards, with the accolade presented during a ceremony at the Senedd in Cardiff.

The award recognises excellence in quality, customer service and commitment to supporting rural communities, and marks another significant milestone for one of Wales' most respected family food businesses.

Three generations after the business was established, Douglas Willis remains family-owned, operating its own farm in the Usk Valley, three retail shops in Cwmbran and a thriving wholesale division. Today, the business supplies premium meat and poultry products to restaurants and hotels, alongside leading hospitality, sporting and foodservice organisations including Celtic Collection, Ahead of the Game Nutrition, Ten Degrees at Market Street, Rositas, Cardiff City FC and Swansea City AFC through Compass Group.

The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate the businesses, organisations and individuals who make an outstanding contribution to rural life and local communities across Wales and the wider United Kingdom.

Sean Willis, Director at Douglas Willis, said:

“To be named Champion Butcher 2026 is a real honour and a proud moment for our family and everyone involved in the business. “For three generations we have remained committed to the principles on which the business was built – quality, provenance, exceptional service and support for Welsh agriculture. “While the business has grown considerably over the years, those values remain at the heart of everything we do. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers and the support of our farming partners. We are incredibly proud to represent Welsh food production on such a prestigious stage.”

The victory also secures Douglas Willis a place at the UK Countryside Alliance Awards finals, which will be held at the House of Lords on 8 July.

As Welsh Champion, Douglas Willis will represent Wales against regional winners from across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the national competition.

Peter Willis, Director at Douglas Willis, added: