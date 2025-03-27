Businesswoman Rides Rickshaw Across India for Charity

Businesswoman Rachel Bedgood swapped her car for a rickshaw to help disadvantaged girls and women and in doing so helped raise more than £150,000.

Rachel, who is CEO and founder of Complete Background Screening (CBS), joined a rickshaw challenge and travelled 1,000 miles from Chennai to Goa in India in the challenge of her life. Rachel admits she was well out of her comfort zone.

“I found it extremely hard. I think everyone did. We completely underestimated the magnitude of the challenge we were taking on,” Rachel said. “But it was literally blood, sweat, tears, and much much more. We drove over six days, following a two hour practice session… we weren’t prepared enough.”

The challenge was arranged by the organisation The Sisterhood which was founded almost 20 years ago and raises money for charities supporting women and children. It involves businesswomen from all walks of life committing to a ‘bucket list’ challenge to help those less fortunate. This latest challenge will help fund grassroots projects in Chennai to support local women and girls.

“Some days, my team of three were on the road driving for up to ten hours in a 30 year old rickshaw through some of the busiest cities in the world,” Rachel said. “It was insane. We were literally in survival mode for the majority of it, trying to navigate our way through immense volumes of traffic with no rules. Without those women around me I genuinely don’t think I would have completed it.”

Funds raised will build safe and weather-resistant classrooms, provide young women with skills training, and improve maternal healthcare in the area. All will help break cycles of poverty and provide opportunities for local women and girls.

“During my time in India I got to hang out with so many insanely talented business women where we had time to talk freely about work and life challenges and how to overcome problems in business. There was an array of business sectors and sizes, but we all share the same challenges regardless of how successful we are deemed to be by onlookers,” Rachel said.

The Sisterhood are still accepting donations visit here.