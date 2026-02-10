Businesses with Payroll Urged to Prepare for April 6 ‘R-Day’ Compliance Changes

Businesses with payroll are being advised to prepare for April 6, or ‘Records Day'.

From then, businesses must keep accurate records of holiday entitlement, holiday pay calculations and annual leave processed through payroll for six years.

Robust systems must be implemented so that records are securely stored and easily accessible to authorised staff, whether digitally or physically.

“Many businesses won’t see this coming – it’s a bolt out of the blue,” said Julie Gunnell, Associate Director of Payroll Growth at Azets, the regional accountancy and business advisory firm with offices in Cardiff, Swansea and St Asaph (Denbighshire, North Wales). “R-Day is a wake-up call. Employers need clear protocols for record access and ownership. If the Fair Work Agency (FWA) comes knocking and records are fragmented across HR and payroll, it becomes an admin emergency.”

Julie added:

“This legislation is a game-changer – it ensures HR and payroll teams work collaboratively, rather than maintaining separate records, to create a single source of truth. Without this alignment, businesses risk compliance failures and potential criminal prosecution for worker exploitation.”

The FWA launches in April with enforcement powers to inspect premises, demand records, and impose unlimited fines or criminal sanctions for non-compliance.

Government research highlights the scale of the issue: 900,000 UK workers annually have holiday pay withheld, worth £2.1 billion, and nearly 20% of minimum wage workers are underpaid.

With enforcement powers, the FWA can inspect business premises, demand production of records and impose criminal sanctions and unlimited fines for non-compliance.

Julie said:

“The legal risk is clear – failure to maintain records may now constitute a criminal offence, not just a civil violation.”

H-J Dobbie, Azets’ Head of HR Consultancy, said:

“Records must show the amount of leave taken and how holiday pay was calculated, especially including variable pay components like overtime and commission and holiday paid in lieu upon termination of employment. “HR and payroll will need to work together to ensure adequate records are maintained and not assume that one or either is doing so – HR typically manage holiday entitlement, while payroll will manage the pay element. “Employers must have defensible, documented evidence of holiday pay compliance – even after employees leave – to withstand FWA or employment tribunal scrutiny.”

According to latest annual business activity figures from the Office for National Statistics, there were 2.73 million VAT and/or PAYE businesses in the UK, with 105,000 (3.8%) in Wales.

Azets’ recommended actions for employers: