Businesses Urged to Enter Wales Business Awards as Deadline Looms

Businesses across Wales are being encouraged by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid to submit their entries for the Wales Business Awards 2025 as the deadline approaches.

The Wales Business Awards celebrate the best of business in Wales and firms have until Friday 7 March to submit an entry.

The awards are free to enter for both Chamber members and non-members and entries can be submitted by completing an online application form.

Gus Williams, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards annually showcase the incredible work and achievements of the Welsh business community and 2025 is set to be another fantastic year. “The only thing stopping the possibility of your business winning is not entering. There are so many successful businesses in Wales who could have the chance to walk away with one of our prestigious accolades and we strongly encourage them to enter before it’s too late.”

There are 12 revamped categories for businesses to enter this year, including: Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year; Customer Excellence Award; Digital Business Award; Emerging Exporter of the Year; Equity and Inclusion Award; Global Business of the Year; Green Business Award; Innovation Award; Manufacturer of the Year; Outstanding Workplace Culture Award; Professional Services Firm of the Year; and SME Exporter of the Year.

The Chamber will also present ‘Wales Business of the Year’ at the ceremony on 12 June at Mercure Cardiff Holland House, which sees broadcaster Andrea Byrne return as host.

Entries can be submitted here on or before Friday 7 March.