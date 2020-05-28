Businesses Urged to Apply for Covid-19 Grants After Closing Date Announced

Businesses eligible for two Welsh Government Covid-19 support grants are being urged to apply as soon as possible after a closing date of June 30th was introduced.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and to support businesses in Wales, the Welsh Government introduced two non-repayable grants.

The grants are available to all businesses who are in receipt of small business rate relief or to those occupied properties that are being used wholly or mainly in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector with a rateable value of £51,000 or less.

Pembrokeshire Council has paid out approximately £39.415m to 3271 businesses in Pembrokeshire since 1st April, 2020.

The Welsh Government has now announced that the closing date for both grants is 30th June 2020.

All businesses are urged to apply as soon as possible before the closing date.

You can find more information and make your application at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support.

Before making the application you will need to have your business rate account number available and be able to provide proof of the business bank account that you wish the grant to be paid into.

If you are applying for a self- catering unit the additional information required is as stated on the Council website.

Cllr Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: