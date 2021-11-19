Businesses Recognised at Northern Chamber’s Annual Awards

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Ball & Recognition Awards returned in style on Friday 12th November when over 300 guests came together to celebrate the success of businesses in North Wales.

Taking place in the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse, the event, sponsored by Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers, was made even more special by the fact it is the Chamber’s centenary year. This was reflected in the theme of the evening with each table being named after a significant year from the last 100 years and having upon them memorabilia and facts from that decade. The table centrepieces were sponsored by Cheshire College – South & West.

The evening started with guests enjoying arrival drinks in the Champagne Bar, kindly sponsored by Begbies Traynor PLC, whilst listening to a live acoustic performance by Anthony Kluge, lead singer of Skynights, who were the live band for the evening.

After guests were seated, newly elected Chair of the Chamber, Helen Nellist, took to the stage to welcome all and to get the evening underway. Helen thanked the Headliner Sponsors for the evening, Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers, and then introduced Chamber Chief Executive, Debbie Bryce to commence the awards.

Firstly, Debbie gave an insight into the Chamber’s history as she presented the original minute book from 1921. Containing clippings and handwritten text from the origins of the Chamber, the minute book contains a host of information about the lobbying efforts of the Chamber at the time, including skills and infrastructure, two things that are still crucial today.

Debbie also highlighted the incredible resilience and adaptability of Chamber members throughout the coronavirus pandemic and said it was a testament to their hard work and dedication that their businesses had not only survived, but in some cases, had come out of the pandemic in a stronger position.

The award ceremony then began with nine categories up for grabs for Chamber members that had been previously chosen as finalists.

The winners of each award can be found below:

Start-Up Business of the Year Award- Sponsored by Zodeq Ltd

Congratulations to our finalists:

Cyd Innovation Ltd

Faraday Wheelchairs Innovations LTD

Just Financial Group NW Ltd

Mynydd Sleddog Adventures Ltd

The HR Dept Wrexham & Chester

Congratulations to our winner:

Cyd Innovation Ltd

Young Person/Apprentice of the Year Award – Sponsored by SQR Group Ltd

Congratulations to our finalists:

Auron Polo – Titan Webtech Ltd

Carolina Teixeira- WeMindTheGap

Isaac Heyes – Russell Taylor Group

Ryan Hardwick – Financial Fortress

Congratulations to our winners:

Carolina Teixeira- WeMindTheGap

Isaac Heyes – Russell Taylor Group

Export & International Trade Award – Sponsored by Edge Transport Ltd

Congratulations to our finalists:

Cokebusters Ltd

Consort Precision Diamond Co Ltd

Limb-art Ltd

Congratulations to our winner:

Consort Precision Diamond Co Ltd

Business Growth Award – Sponsored by NatWest Business Banking

Congratulations to our finalists:

Cokebusters Ltd

Lavinia Stamps Ltd

Platts Agriculture Ltd

Scanwel Ltd

Congratulations to our winner:

Cokebusters Ltd

Made a Difference Award – Sponsored by Acton Edocs Systems Limited

Congratulations to our finalists:

Cheshire West Voluntary Action

Chester BID

Cokebusters Ltd

Helping Reach Potential Ltd

Menopause 360

Your Space (Marches) Limited

Congratulations to our winner:

Menopause 360

Customer Excellence Award – Sponsored by Chrysalis People Solutions

Congratulations to our finalists:

Limb-art Ltd

Scanwel Ltd

The Literacy Company

Tours Around Chester

Congratulations to our winner:

The Literacy Company

Young Chamber Award – Sponsored by Reserve Forces' & Cadets' Association For Wales

Congratulations to our winner:

Archers Brook SEMH School

Excellence in Sustainability Award – Sponsored by Wrexham Glyndŵr University

Congratulations to our finalists:

Anglesey Sea Zoo

Biking Bookkeeper Ltd

Cyd Innovation Ltd

Congratulations to our winner:

Anglesey Sea Zoo

Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers Award for Business of the Year

Congratulations to our finalists:

Bathgate Business Finance

JVP Group

Russell Taylor Group

The Literacy Company

Congratulations to our winner:

Russell Taylor Group

A Special Recognition Award was then announced and presented to Professor Phil Harris who has been a long-term supporter of the Chamber and only recently stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Once the awards came to a close, a raffle and auction took place to raise funds for Neuro Therapy Centre, the Chamber’s chosen charity for the year. A total of just under £5,000 was raised which will be used to support the charity’s Virtual Centre which offers support and therapies to people with long term neurological conditions.

Debbie Bryce said: