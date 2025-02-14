Businesses Invited to Have Their Say on E-Invoicing

Businesses are being invited to have their say on the UK Government’s electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) proposals.

E-invoicing is the digital exchange of invoice information directly between buyers and suppliers. It could help businesses get their tax right first time, reduce invoicing and data errors, improve the accuracy of VAT returns, help close the tax gap and save time and money. It usually results in faster business to business payments, leading to improved cash flow and less paperwork.

The UK Government says this will help cut down time and resources businesses spend managing their tax affairs so they can be more productive. It forms part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change for a tax system that supports economic growth.

It said that examples of where e-invoicing has improved cash flow include:

Australian Government agencies who are paying their suppliers within 5 days compared to 20 days for other forms of invoices.

a UK NHS trust where e-invoices are ready for processing within 24 hours, compared to 10 days under paper invoicing. Their e-invoices are typically paid almost twice as quickly than paper invoices, with supplier queries reduced by an average of 15%.

Examples of the wider benefits to business of e-invoicing are highlighted by software providers:

Xero see e-invoicing as the next digital revolution for small firms, simplifying how businesses invoice customers and get paid faster. Firms will save money on chasing payments, improve cash flow and reduce fraud risks.

a published business research report from Sage* shows that e-invoicing streamlines routine tasks like data entry and tax filing, driving annual productivity gains of around 3% in the UK, supporting the government’s broader growth agenda.

The 12-week consultation ‘Promoting electronic invoicing across UK businesses and the public sector’ was published by HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) and the Department for Business and Trade ( DBT ). The deadline for comment is 7 May 2025.

James Murray, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury said:

“E-invoicing simplifies processes, reduces errors and helps businesses to get paid faster. By cutting paperwork and freeing up valuable time and money, it will help improve firms’ productivity and their ability to grow and succeed.”

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Business and Exports, said:

“Small businesses are at the heart of our economy and vital to our growth mission. The potential of digitising taxes, speeding up payments and streamlining administrative tasks will provide real benefits to the economy, supporting smaller firms and boosting growth. “This is why we want to make sure e-invoicing works for SMEs, because cash flow can make all the difference between staying afloat or going under.”

The consultation applies to business invoicing. It will gather views on standardising e-invoicing and how to increase its adoption across UK businesses and the public sector. It also explores how different e-invoicing models could align a business with their customers’ businesses. People can take part whether or not they currently use e-invoicing.

HMRC and the DBT want to hear the opinions of self-employed people, businesses of all sizes, representative and industry bodies, charities and public sector organisations.

Topics that the government is interested in exploring include:

different models of e-invoicing

whether to take a mandated or voluntary approach to e-invoicing, and what scope of mandate might be most appropriate in the UK and for businesses

whether e-invoicing should be complemented by real time digital reporting.

The UK Government will also engage with a broad range of businesses and interested stakeholders to secure their views at various events, including face-to-face discussions.