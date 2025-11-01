Businesses Invited to ‘Get Outdoors’ Business Breakfast in Saundersfoot

Local businesses, community leaders, and partners are being encouraged to come together for the Get Outdoors Business Breakfast, hosted by the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust on Friday 7 November 2025, from 8.30am to 11.30am at Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.

The free event will celebrate the success of the Get Outdoors scheme, which helps people of all abilities access and enjoy the outdoors, while also exploring opportunities for its long-term future.

Guests will enjoy breakfast and networking before hearing from an inspiring line-up of speakers, including Tom Bean from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, who will share insights from the Gwreiddiau Roots Project and Blue Horizons, showing how local collaboration, specialist equipment, and team support are helping more people connect with nature, whether on land or in the sea.

Later in the morning, Funding Officer Abi Marriott will unveil the brand-new Get Outdoors Partnership Programme, designed to give local businesses, funders, and community groups the chance to play a key role in expanding inclusive access to the outdoors across Pembrokeshire.

Attendees will also hear directly from the Get Outdoors team, project hosts, and participants about the difference the initiative is making. The event will conclude with an optional short walk to Coppet Hall, where guests can see some of the specialist all-terrain equipment in action.

Speaking ahead of the event, Katie Macro, Charity Director at the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“The Get Outdoors Business Breakfast is about celebrating what we’ve achieved together and looking ahead to how we can make Pembrokeshire’s great outdoors accessible to even more people. We’re inviting local businesses and partners to be part of this next chapter and see first-hand the incredible impact of the Get Outdoors scheme.”

Attendance is free, but booking is essential.

To reserve your place, visit: https://forms.office.com/e/dxdLXbtnCv