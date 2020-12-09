Businesses in East Wales Encouraged to Access Data Health Check

Businesses across East Wales have been encouraged to undergo a data health check to enhance their future activities.

The Data Innovation Accelerator (DIA), part of Cardiff University’s Data Innovation Research Institute, works with SMEs across East Wales to help them better use their data.

Data scientists work with businesses to apply data science techniques to tackle challenges many businesses face.

The team carry out ‘data innovation health checks’ to explore and analyse companies’ data and identify opportunities for data-driven innovation for the benefit of the business.

A data health check will produce a report which introduces data science and its applications to the business, and make recommendations on how businesses can best use this data to generate new processes, products and services.

According to Forbes, 59% of businesses globally use analytics in some capacity and 71% predict their investments in data and analytics will accelerate.

Directors Professor Pete Burnap and Professor Roger Whitaker head up the Accelerator, while the data science team is led by Dr Andrew Washbrook and Dr Ceri White.

Dr White says:

“If the product or service you sell to your customers is a digital one, the underlying data is one of your core assets. Data science helps businesses to unlock the power of that data. Here at the DIA, our team of data scientists have got the skills to help you try out and identify the right data science tools for you.”

With a range of experience in data science, statistics and programming, the DIA will match companies with scientists who can produce the best bespoke results for businesses.

Following the health check, the DIA invites businesses to propose an idea for a collaborative project which, if approved, will be worked on by members of the data science team.

Data health checks are carried out as ‘de minimis’ state aid and companies will need to show their eligibility to receive such aid before the check can begin.

The DIA works with companies in Cardiff, Newport, the Vale of Glamorgan, Monmouthshire, Powys, Wrexham, and Flintshire, and is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

