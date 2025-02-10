Businesses in Blaenau Gwent Invited to Upskill with Cutting-Edge Data Training

Aspiring data professionals and tech enthusiasts across Blaenau Gwent are being given a unique opportunity to upskill with a new Micro-Credential Course in Interacting with Data, designed to provide practical, real-world data skills.

Delivered by Cardiff Metropolitan University, the course aims to equip learners with fundamental knowledge in handling and analysing data while considering its ethical, legal, and social implications. Participants will also explore innovative ways to visualize and present data effectively, key skills in today’s data-driven world.

The course is open to a broad audience, from aspiring data scientists and computer users looking to enhance their digital skills, to beginners seeking a new challenge. With no prior experience required, it offers an accessible entry point into the world of data analytics.

One of the key benefits of the program is its practical approach, allowing participants to apply statistical methods and analysis to real datasets. The skills gained are highly transferable, making them relevant across a wide range of industries.

The course is available for businesses specifically in Blaenau Gwent.

For more information or to register interest, contact dtlsn.info@cardiffmet.ac.uk