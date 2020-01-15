Businesses Encouraged to Support Animal Welfare in Wales

RSPCA Cymru is calling upon businesses across Wales to show that they support animal welfare this 2020 – and have their say about what they can do to go the extra mile for animals of all shapes and sizes.

As the new year and a new decade fast approaches, businesses and other organisations are being urged to get involved in a pioneering and “first of its kind” new scheme that protects animals – the Animal Welfare Charter.

RSPCA Cymru is calling on third, public and private sectors across Wales to make a New Year’s resolution to join a new collective that considers and commits to animal welfare. With a consultation open until 31st of January, businesses can get involved by providing their feedback on how they would like to contribute to animal welfare.

Businesses can play a part in many ways – from banning balloon or sky lantern releases on company land, to implementing dog-friendly policies or committing to reducing plastic waste.

RSPCA Cymru’s campaigns manager Shelley Phillips said:

“Businesses are fast becoming more eco-friendly, environmentally aware and philanthropic and we’re piloting a scheme in Wales that ensures animals don’t get left behind during this transformative time. “We’re beginning 2020 with a call to businesses, civic society and public bodies to share their views on this rewarding and first of its kind Charter which we hope will create an environment where animals are valued. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a beloved independent cafe, a bustling clothes shop or a big corporate organisation, we want everybody to feel like their actions count for animals – with ambitious but achievable goals. “Kindness is good for business – and the Charter will, for the first time, create a network of organisations that can show their customers they are at the forefront of animal welfare.”

Based on the five welfare needs included within Animal Welfare Act 2006, the Charter is a commitment to create an environment which values all animals by:

Supporting good practice to reduce risk to animals

Encouraging responsible pet ownership

Using higher welfare food and products

Respecting the wildlife around us

Shelley added:

“It’s the small steps that count. From reducing plastic waste and encouraging recycling, to sourcing higher welfare meat, milk and eggs, or having cleaning products that are cruelty free – there are lots of ways to make a difference. You could even think about allowing dogs in the workplace! “The Charter also encourages better responsible use of fireworks – an issue which causes great distress and negative impact at this time of year. “There are so many businesses who are already doing their bit – and we can’t wait to hear about their views on a Charter for Wales and what can be done further to give animal welfare that special nod in 2020. Whether you’re a director, owner,employee or volunteer, we value what you think so please get involved in the consultation, a New Year’s resolution which only takes a few minutes but could make a huge difference for animals.”

Chief executive for South & Mid Wales Chamber of Commerce, Heather Myers said:

“My message to businesses is to engage with this consultation. This is an opportunity to get your voice heard, gives you the opportunity to engage and to find out more of the things we can all do for animals in the workplace. “Today consumers are really mindful of where they buy things so having a recognition or some way of showing that you prioritise animal welfare as part of your business sets you apart from others – and for many consumers, having that recognition from a business they trust creates another reason for them to come to you. “I would urge you to find out more about the Animal Welfare Charter and help to make a difference to animals in Wales.”

To take part in the consultation please visit the Animal Welfare Charter’s dedicated website. A short video about the Animal Welfare Charter is also online.