Businesses Are Vital to the Success of Powys, Says Council Leader

Businesses play a vital role in the county's success, says the leader of Powys County Council who highlighted partnership working and targeted investment as a way of breathing new life into town centres.

Councillor Jake Berriman, who is also Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships, was speaking at the launch of this year's Powys Business Awards, hosted by EvaBuild in Newtown.

He told business leaders:

“It is through your entrepreneurship, innovation and commitment to our communities, that we create jobs, strengthen local supply chains and contribute to the county's long-term prosperity. “Powys Business Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those achievements and inspire future success. I wish all entrants every success and look forward to recognising and celebrating the outstanding businesses of 2026 that continue to make Powys such a great place to live, work and do business.”

Powys County Council has supported the awards since their inception in 2009, highlighting business excellence and the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county. The council is again sponsoring the overall Powys Business of the Year.

“Powys has a unique, varied and thriving business community and it is right that success, innovation and enterprise are recognised and celebrated”, said Cllr Berriman. “Supporting businesses to start, grow and innovate is central to our ‘Stronger- Fairer – Greener' ambitions. Through our Grow Powys Economic strategy, we are committed to creating the conditions for success – a stronger, more resilient and sustainable economy that provides high-quality employment opportunities and enables our communities to prosper. “Creating an attractive business environment, with the right supply and location of employment land and premises to meet business needs, is a vital component of supporting economic competitiveness.”

He highlighted the potential impact of the proposed Cymru Tech Park, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing centre planned on 4.75 hectares of land next to NPTC Group of Colleges in Newtown.

He said the park would “strengthen the innovation economy, attract investment, support skills development and create opportunities for future generations to live, learn, work and prosper in Powys”.

Cymru Tech Park aims to offer flexible, high-quality, business units, creating a hub for innovation, skills and growth, creating more than 400 new jobs and giving the area a £100 million boost.

Cllr Berriman also mentioned EvaBuild's new headquarters, located on the site of the former Ladywell Shopping Centre in Newtown, as an example of the positive impact investment can have on a town and community.

“With support from the Transforming Towns – Town Centre Loan Scheme, what was once an old supermarket has been transformed into vibrant modern office space,” he added. “This demonstrates how partnership working and targeted investment can breathe new life into our town centres, support local businesses and contribute to creating places where people want to work, invest and visit.”

Established as a small business start-up in 2011, EvaBuild now employs more than 100 people working in modular groundworks, civil engineering and surfacing.

Cllr Berriman said he looked forward to recognising and celebrating the outstanding businesses, social enterprises and individuals at the Powys Business Awards ceremony at The Infantry Battle School, Dering Lines, Brecon, on Friday, October 23.

Companies have until July 26 to enter the awards, which have 10 categories and are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group. More information at www.powysbusinessawards.co.uk .