13 January 2026
North Wales

Businesses Across North Wales and West Cheshire Ended 2025 ‘With Growing Caution’

Businesses across West Cheshire and North Wales ended 2025 facing increasing uncertainty, according to the latest Quarterly Business Report (Q4 2025) from the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce.

The survey highlights a business community that remains resilient but increasingly cautious, the Chamber said.

Confidence weakened towards the end of the year as firms faced a combination of softer demand, persistent cost pressures and reduced appetite for investment. While many businesses continue to trade positively, concerns around cashflow, skills availability and future growth have become more pronounced.

Export conditions remain challenging, reflecting weaker global demand, while domestic activity also lost momentum as 2025 drew to a close. Employment growth slowed, yet recruitment difficulties persist, underlining ongoing structural skills shortages across the regional economy.

Investment intentions remain subdued, with many firms choosing to delay major decisions until there is greater economic certainty. At the same time, cost pressures, particularly labour and energy, continue to weigh heavily on margins, forcing many businesses to pass on higher costs to customers.

Key messages from the Q4 2025 survey:

  • Business confidence weakened further towards the end of 2025
  • Export markets remain under pressure, with limited signs of recovery
  • Firms are becoming more cautious on investment and hiring
  • Cost pressures continue to impact profitability and pricing decisions
  • Skills shortages remain a constraint, despite softer demand

Sarah Bailey, Chief Executive of the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Our latest Quarterly Business Report shows a business community under growing pressure. Confidence has weakened, investment decisions are being delayed and many firms continue to face high costs alongside softer demand.

 

“The Autumn Budget left many disappointed that it didn’t provide a more compelling blueprint to deliver transformational growth and many firms are still waiting to see how measures on skills, energy and investment will translate into real-world support. Businesses are resilient, but rebuilding confidence will require sustained action to reduce cost pressures, support exports and create the conditions for long-term growth across our regional economy.”

The Quarterly Business Report feeds directly into the British Chambers of Commerce’s national economic survey.



