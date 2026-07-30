Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Crowns Six Award Winners

Six entrepreneurs from across Wales have been recognised for outstanding progress at the conclusion of the latest Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator, a ten-week programme helping high-potential founders move from concept to first customer.

The Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator, delivered as part of the Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) and funded by the Welsh Government, brought together 14 early-stage founders for its latest cohort. Launched on 12 May, participants progressed from initial ideas to proven, market-tested businesses, guided by experienced coaches and sector specialists.

The programme is part of AGP's wider mission to help Wales's most ambitious businesses grow faster and compete globally. Awards were presented to six founders whose businesses showed the greatest momentum.

The six categories recognised different dimensions of entrepreneurial excellence:

Accelerator Champion Award

Nick Pocock, Green Orbit – Green Orbit has developed SmartFitIQ, an AI-powered platform that helps organisations that issue uniforms, workwear and PPE size orders more accurately, reducing returns and waste.

Proposition Flex Award

Simon Morgan, Willuma – Willuma is an online will-writing platform that guides adults in England and Wales through the process of creating a legally valid will via a simple, step-by-step conversation.

Sales Accelerator Award

Hadiza Abubakar, GrantMatchr – GrantMatchr helps small businesses and organisations identify grants they are eligible for before they apply, saving time spent pursuing funding that is not the right fit.

Fastest Sales Award

Mohammed Khan, GHOSTLINE – Ghostline provides fully managed cyber defence for sole traders and small businesses, bringing together continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response into a single service.

Accelerator Award

Mackenzie FitzJohn, Quantech Servicing Ltd – Quantech provides subscription-based maintenance and aftercare for heat pump systems, with ambitions to become the national servicing brand for the growing number of UK homeowners who have switched to heat pumps.

Most Collaborative Participant Award

Michelle Britton, Writing Trees – Writing Trees develops analytical tools and methodologies that help individuals, organisations and researchers understand how effectively their written work communicates, identifying patterns, strengths and areas for improvement while preserving the author's original voice.

Adam Price, Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, said:

“We are determined to unleash Wales' economic potential and support firms to scale by strengthening the foundations that enable growth. “It is fantastic to see the Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator programme helping ambitious entrepreneurs and businesses achieve sustainable success so quickly.”

Among the programme's standout participants is Graze Guard, a pre-play spray that protects athletes from turf burns and abrasions on artificial pitches. Applied to the skin before play, it reduces friction and helps prevent grazes caused by artificial surfaces. Founded by former professional rugby league player and coach Latham Tawhai, who earned the Accelerator Champion Award in the January 2025 cohort, Graze Guard has since launched commercially and is now working with clubs, sports facilities and sporting organisations across rugby, football and hockey.

Latham Tawhai, Founder of Graze Guard, said:

“I genuinely believe turf burns shouldn't just be accepted as part of the game. When I joined the accelerator, I had a product I believed in but no clear path forward. The programme pushed me to test my assumptions, engage with real buyers and build on solid commercial foundations. That's what gave us the platform to progress. Graze Guard is now available to buy, and we're in talks with major sporting clubs and organisations. I don't think we'd have moved this fast without the Start-Up Accelerator.”

Mackenzie FitzJohn, who received the Accelerator award, said:

“I didn't expect ten weeks to change how I think about my business, but it did. The Start-Up Accelerator challenged my assumptions, pushed me to talk to customers I hadn't considered and forced me to rethink parts of my model I thought were settled. It was tough at times, but exactly what I needed. I'm walking away with a business proposition I'm proud of and a real sense of momentum.”

Applications are now open for the next Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator cohort, running from 29 September to 10 December 2026. The deadline to apply is Monday 24 August 2026.

The programme is open to founders based in Wales with pre-revenue business ideas capable of achieving £1 million in annual turnover, creating at least 10 full-time jobs, and entering export markets by 2029. AGP can provide practical support and funding to remove barriers that might otherwise limit participation.