Business Wales Launches New Webinars to Help SMEs Manage the Impact of COVID-19

The Welsh Government’s flagship support service, Business Wales, is launching a new series of digital courses and webinars, aimed at Welsh SMEs affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Covid-19 and Your Business’ series covers key topics in aid of every business owner and sole trader, who wants to minimise the impact of the virus and improve the survivability of their ventures.

The webinars will be delivered by Business Wales’ expert business advisers and will provide guidance on topics such as alternative business models and diversification, cashflow and finance, HR policies and procedures, including employment law, sick pay and zero-hour contracts, managing teams and workload remotely, encouraging productivity and negotiating with suppliers and customers.

During the webinars, all participants will have the opportunity to take part in a live Q&A by sending their questions to the presenters.

Rik Sellwood, National Contract Manager for Business Wales, said:

“SMEs are the cornerstone of Welsh economy and it is in times like these that we should all come together and find new ways to work, communicate and support each other. “In our case, we continue to be fully committed to providing the best possible business support and advice to SMEs and sole traders across the country by developing a new digital delivery model. “Our new webinars focus on key topics, which will provide businesses and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to manage the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak by building resilience and putting contingency plans in place, ultimately improving their survivability and safeguarding as many jobs as possible.”

For more information and to book your place at the webinars, please visit https://bit.ly/COVID-19andBusiness.

Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, supports the sustainable growth of small and medium size enterprises across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support.

To find out how Business Wales can help start or develop your business, visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or www.busnescymru.llyw.cymru/ for further information.