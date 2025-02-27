Business Wales Helps Swansea Artist Transform Passion into Successful Business

A Swansea-based artist has successfully channeled his talents into creating a company that has allowed him to overcome homelessness.

With support from Business Wales, Declan Stuart, from Townhill, launched Unleashed Creations from his in-home studio. The artist specialises in pyrography, a freehand technique that sees creators burn detailed illustrations and portraits into wood.

Declan discovered pyrography while he was experiencing homelessness in 2022, and receiving support from the homeless charity, Crisis. After supporting him to find suitable accommodation, the charity suggested art classes could be a helpful outlet.

Immediately taking to the artform, Declan discovered that pyrography could be more than a creative pursuit. He began exploring options to source commissioned work and ways to share the techniques he’d mastered.

Working with Business Wales, Declan explored options to create and market a series of classes that would allow him to teach customers to create their own pieces.

With support from Business Wales Adviser, Shahidul Islam, plans for Unleashed Creations started to take shape. Online seminars and courses allowed Declan to build skills in accounting, business management, promotion and marketing. Shahidul was also able to suggest potential sources of seed funding to facilitate Unleashed Creations’ launch.

Declan said:

“Art became a lifeline after personal challenges had left me in a difficult position mentally and financially from being homeless. I never expected it to become my profession, but after I sold a few pieces, it seemed like a natural progression. “I knew that getting Unleashed Creations up and running would take more than talent and passion, and Shahidul has been so helpful in directing me to courses that helped me bridge the gaps in my business knowledge.”

Shahidul helped Declan secure a Barriers to Start Up grant. This, combined with a Changing Lives grant he received from the charity Crisis, enabled an investment in tools that would allow him to run pyrography workshops.

Declan set up a website for customers to view his portfolio and social media channels to promote his services and host regular livestreams to his followers. The pyrographer has since hosted four workshops, created 15 original pieces for customers, and is completing a large project with the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea.

Business Wales Adviser Shahidul said: