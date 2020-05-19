Business Views Sought on Plans for a New Look Neath Town Centre

Local businesses are being asked for their views on Neath Port Talbot Council’s multi-million pound plans for a new leisure centre, modern library and retail zone in Neath Town Centre.

The Council has commissioned Asbri Planning Ltd to carry out public consultation on the ambitious proposals – aimed at boosting footfall and regenerating the town centre – before it makes a formal application for planning permission for the development, on land at Water Street.

This is the link to Asbri’s website on which relevant documents, drawings, reports etc can be found here.

The Council’s application will take in the planned new leisure centre, incorporating a swimming pool, health suite and gym with a café, plus six commercial units and a first floor public library together with a service yard and public realm and landscaping improvements.

The new leisure centre is designed to replace the Dyfed Road Leisure Centre which is now more than 50 years old and requires significant investment over the next few years just to stay open.

The planned new, spacious public library equipped with modern facilities would involve the closure of the existing Neath Library at Victoria Gardens where usage has fallen by 30% over the past decade.

It is thought the new library alone could attract footfall figures of 200,000 per year and that the town centre development would create a vibrant leisure, culture and education destination in the heart of Neath.

Councillor Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, said:

”The future of town centres depends on having a diverse offer including shopping, leisure and culture, and development plans need to adapt to changing market situations and customer preferences. “Looking at the national picture and the future of retail and high streets, the aim is to increase footfall into towns to provide an attractive proposition for new businesses and retailers.”

Anyone who wishes to make representations about the Council’s proposed development must do so by the 26th May, 2020 and should e-mail them to [email protected].

Alternatively, a form can be downloaded from Asbri’s site, and these can be sent to: Asbri Planning Ltd Unit 9 Oak Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, Cardiff, CF23 8RS.

Asbri Planning says that due to measures to combat COVID-19, libraries and council buildings are closed so it is unable to provide physical copies of the application and its supporting documents for public inspection. If you wish to view documents and do not have internet access, please contact Asbri Planning on the contact details provided.