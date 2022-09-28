Business Started with £20 and a Hoover Goes National

Following a series of exciting client wins, leading commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét is setting its sights on national growth, targeting clients UK-wide, in a bid to push turnover past the £10million mark.

Founded in Swansea by CEO Rachael Flanagan with £20 and a hoover in 2005, Mrs Buckét has gone from strength-to-strength and has a growing portfolio of nationally and internationally renowned clients, including Panasonic, Sony, CBRE and the Wales Millennium Centre.

Responding to increased interest from national customers, Rachael Flanagan, CEO of Mrs Buckét, said:

“We’ve identified large workspaces, such as logistics firms, manufacturing plants, warehouse environments, automotive companies and technology businesses, where we have relevant experience and can hit the ground running with our knowledge of their sectors and expectations. “We already have operations in and around Bristol and this experience of scaling up is crucial to our growth plans. “Our constant investment in state-of-the-art equipment means that we are continuously innovating to ensure the highest quality service for our clients. The days of a cleaner pushing round a dirty mop are long gone. We want to work with people who understand the value of what we do and the fact that post-pandemic, having a top-quality cleaning service in place offers tangible benefits to all businesses.”

As a Real Living Wage Employer, one of Rachael’s most ambitious goals is to change the perception of the cleaning industry.

Rachael said:

“It is so important to us that we’re leading the charge to change the way people perceive cleaners. There is a mistaken belief that cleaners are poorly educated, poorly paid and forced to work antisocial hours. That couldn’t be further from the truth and we want people to see the way the industry has evolved. “All our staff are paid at least the Real Living Wage, with opportunities for everyone to progress and be promoted. Having a successful, thriving, enthusiastic team is essential for our growth and future plans.”

Mrs Buckét is a high-quality commercial cleaning and facilities management company. Established by Rachael Flanagan in 2005 when she was just 18, the business has grown to have 330 employees operating across south Wales and south west England.