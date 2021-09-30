Business Specialist Joins Chambers Wales to Support SME Growth

Chambers Wales has strengthened its focus on business solutions with a new appointment.

Jonathan Cave joins the Chamber as a Business Specialist after a highly successful career at Lloyds Bank, the majority of which was spent directly supporting companies and navigating their businesses successfully through challenges.

As a Business Specialist Jonathan will use his expertise and business acumen to help SMEs across Wales achieve their potential. His commercial experience enables him to work closely with a range of businesses, providing guidance to help firms expand into new markets, introduce innovation and find the trusted resources they need.

He is particularly passionate about improving skills, having previously featured in a Skills Wales television advert to promote numeracy skills.

Jonathan Cave, Business Specialist at Chambers Wales, said:

“I love talking to businesses, focusing on their needs and finding enduring, effective solutions. I am delighted to have joined Chambers Wales, a proactive team committed to achieving the best for Welsh businesses.”

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales, said:

“Jonathan brings a rich source of business capability which will augment our growing capability to provide advice and support to a wide spectrum of SMEs, wherever they are on their business journey. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Jonathan’s drive has passed into his family who excel in the creative arts. Outside of work Jonathan enjoys seeing both his daughter Jasmine, part of the award-winning Performing Arts Academy Wales team who were recently announced champions in Song and Dance at the 2021 Dance World Cup, and stepdaughter Manon, an operatic soprano studying at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama who has sung nationally with many famous male voice choirs, perform. Jonathan himself has also been credited on five feature films.