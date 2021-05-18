Business Opportunities within the Welsh Photonics Sector

The industry of photonics is enabling technology with diverse applications in almost every industry sector and in everyday life. We are already seeing the impact across Wales, as industry leading organisations such as leading semiconductor IQE are reporting year on year growth which is aligned to their steady growth of their photonics divisions.

There is no doubt that this technology can benefit businesses right across Wales. Business News Wales spoke to Carole Eccles, Business Development Manager for the Centre of Photonics Expertise, and Dr Rachel Cross, Lecturer and early career researcher for the department of physics at Aberystwyth University, about the innovation opportunities that photonics can bring to Wales, and how educational establishments such as Aberystwyth University , can play a pivotal role in supporting businesses with their uptake of photonics.