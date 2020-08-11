Business News Wales Unveils New Focus on Rural Enterprise

Business News Wales today announces a brand new Rural Enterprise section, supported by NatWest Cymru.

The latest specialist section for the Business News Wales site will launch next week and will host news, thought leadership articles, interviews, podcasts and more.

Kicking off the new section will be the Virtual Royal Welsh Show Replayed, with a chance to read about and watch some of the discussions and debates which took place during show week at the end of July.

Mark Powney, MD and Editor at Business News Wales, said:

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to produce the first Virtual Royal Welsh Show, which featured more than 200 events across four days. The platform we developed for the Show reached more than 50,000 people from more than 44 different countries and the video content was watched more than 30,000 times. “The rural economy is vital to Wales – and this is not just about agriculture, central though that is. This new section of the Business News Wales site will be looking at everything from the environment, renewables, rural development, export, skills, food and drink, tourism and leisure. We will be shining a spotlight on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses of all sizes based in rural locations.”

Wales has the largest rural population of any region in the UK, with around a third of people living in rural areas.

Kevin Morgan, NatWest’s Senior Director for Wales Business Banking, said:

“After supporting last month’s highly successful Virtual Royal Welsh Show, NatWest is pleased to be able to continue to support Business News Wales to deliver thought-provoking content focused on the rural economy. “Wales’ agricultural sector is part of the backbone of our economy, supporting more than 200,000 jobs and underpinning a food supply chain worth more than £6 billion. This year has brought a new challenge in the form of Covid-19, yet the whole of rural Wales has shown great resilience. “We are committed to supporting businesses across all sectors in rural Wales to survive and thrive as we emerge from the initial stage of the crisis, and as we face ongoing uncertainty due to climate change, Brexit and so on.”

As part of NatWest Cymru’s support, the new Rural Enterprise section will be edited by NatWest Business Growth Enabler Gemma Collins.

She said:

“As a former business journalist, I’m delighted to be able to use my experience and skills to help NatWest and Business News Wales reach out to and support our rural businesses and communities. We’ll be looking to get to the heart of the issues that matter across rural Wales, with a mix of news, discussion and debate.”

Since 2012 BNW has been at the forefront of delivering news to the business community across Wales.