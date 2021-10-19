Business News Wales Training the Journalists of The Future

Business News Wales today announced a brand-new collaboration with the University of South Wales.

Journos of the Future, a new initiative that will see the students mentored by members of the BNW team, is set to begin in November.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“This is an exciting collaboration between Business News Wales and the University of South Wales. A lot of what we do is founded on securing talent for the next generation and this will be a fantastic opportunity for future Journalists.”

The BA (Hons) Journalism degree at the University of South Wales – accredited by the Broadcast Journalism Training Council industry body – covers how to find and tell stories and the specialist skills needed to work in print, radio, TV and online. Students also have to do over thirty news days, where they learn how to work in a real newsroom, as well as a minimum of three weeks of work experience.

Journos of the Future will see Business News Wales’ Multimedia Production Manager, Sam Cook, give the students insight and advice for their prospective careers.

Sam, who previously worked as a Presenter & Video Journalist at Local TV, said:

“Having had the benefit of learning from the best of the best during my early years of journalism, I can’t wait to share some of my own insight with the students of USW.”

Sam will share knowledge with the students on a variety of topics including business journalism and using new and disruptive technology to find and tell stories.

Steve Johnson, Community Radio Tutor at the Faculty of Creative Industries said:

“The University of South Wales is always seeking fresh industry partnerships and welcome this exciting opportunity for our Journalism students to build links with BNW’’.

To find out more about ‘Journos of the Future’, get in touch with [email protected]