Business News Wales to Gather Sector Insights at Welsh Business Show Cardiff

Business News Wales has been confirmed as the media partner for The Welsh Business Show Cardiff, which is set to take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on April 29.

The event, part of the Welsh Business Shows series established in 2010, is expected to bring together more than 500 visitors and over 80 exhibitors from across Wales and beyond. Attendance is free, with pre-registration available for those planning to attend.

As part of the partnership, Business News Wales will be recording short audio interviews with exhibitors and visitors during the event. Participants will be invited to speak about the main issues affecting their business or sector, as well as opportunities they are seeing in the current market. The recordings will be used to create content for the Business News Wales platform.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“We’re pleased to be working with The Welsh Business Show Cardiff as media partner. Events like this bring together a wide cross-section of the business community, and we want to capture those voices in a straightforward and accessible way. “The interviews are short and informal, and they give businesses an opportunity to reflect on what matters to them and their sector, in their own words.”

The show will include a programme of seminars, a networking breakfast and an exhibition featuring local and national organisations.

The day will begin with a networking breakfast from 8am to 10am ahead of the main exhibition, which runs until 2pm. A series of seminars will include sessions from Healthy Working Wales on workplace wellbeing support, the Federation of Small Businesses on membership services, Neurodivergence Wales on inclusive employment, PXA Marketing on marketing strategies for SMEs, and Service TG on the use of customer relationship management systems.

The event is open to entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, with free entry for visitors. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Booking is via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-welsh-business-show-cardiff-tickets-1954648790149?aff=oddtdtcreator