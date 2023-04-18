Business News Wales Showcases Sustainable Tourism Practices for Wales Tourism Week

Business News Wales, the leading online news source for businesses in Wales, has announced its support for Wales Tourism Week by expanding its dedicated hub focused on sustainability in tourism.

This initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism practices, raise awareness of the impact of tourism on the environment, and encourage businesses in the tourism sector to adopt more sustainable practices.

Wales Tourism Week is an annual event that celebrates the tourism industry in Wales and highlights the important role it plays in the economy. This year, the event will take place from 15th – 22nd May

The hub will feature a range of resources, including articles, case studies, and interviews with industry experts, all aimed at helping businesses in the tourism sector adopt more sustainable practices.

The hub will cover a wide range of topics, including reducing waste and energy consumption, promoting sustainable transport options, and supporting local communities.

Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales Mark Powney commented: