Business News Wales Releases Highlights from Blas Cymru

Bringing together producers, buyers, and food industry professionals to showcase world-class produce and help open new markets, the signature event is one of the first in the Welsh industry calendar to safely welcome back attendees.

Held today and tomorrow 28th October 2021, the two-day event, sponsored by one of the largest names in the UK food and drink industry Princes Limited, is being held at the International Convention Centre (ICCW).

Blas Cymru 2021 from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

