Business News Wales Named Official Media Partner for Marine Energy Wales Conference 2025

Marine Energy Wales has confirmed that Business News Wales will be the official regional media partner for the Marine Energy Wales Conference 2025.

Scheduled for May 7-8 at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff, this conference stands as the UK’s premier event dedicated to marine renewable energy, spotlighting advancements in tidal, wave, and floating offshore wind technologies.

Tom Hill, Marine Energy Programme Manager at Marine Energy Wales, highlighted the significance of this partnership:

“Partnering with Business News Wales is an important step in helping us connect the marine energy sector with the wider Welsh business community. Their platform allows us to share progress, highlight opportunities, and support a better understanding of how marine renewables can contribute to Wales’ future economy.”

Echoing this sentiment, Gemma Casey, Editor of Business News Wales, highlighted the media outlet's commitment:

“At Business News Wales, we recognise our responsibility to spotlight vital and emerging industries such as marine energy. By providing in-depth coverage and analysis, we aim to inform and inspire the wider business community about the opportunities and innovations within this sector.”

The Marine Energy Wales Conference 2025 promises a robust agenda featuring industry experts, policymakers, and a dynamic exhibition hall. A new addition this year is the show-floor theatre, designed to bring presentations and discussions directly to delegates.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official conference page: Marine Energy Wales | MEW2025