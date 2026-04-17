Business News Wales Joins Welsh Construction Show Cardiff as Media Partner

Business News Wales is the media partner for The Welsh Construction Show Cardiff, set to take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on April 28.

The event, expected to attract more than 500 visitors and over 80 exhibitors, will bring together suppliers, tradespeople and service providers from across the construction sector. Attendance is free, with pre-registration required.

As part of the partnership, Business News Wales will be recording short audio interviews with exhibitors and visitors who wish to take part.

The recordings will focus on the key issues facing their business or the wider construction sector, alongside opportunities they are seeing, and will be used to create content for the Business News Wales platform.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“We’re pleased to be partnering with The Welsh Construction Show Cardiff and to be part of an event that brings together such a wide range of businesses from across the sector. “The interviews are designed to be short and informal, giving people the opportunity to talk about what matters to their business and the wider industry in a straightforward way.”

The show will run from 9am to 2pm, with a networking breakfast taking place beforehand from 7am to 9am. A seminar series will also form part of the day.

Visitors can expect an exhibition featuring more than 80 businesses, alongside live demonstrations and a range of products and services from across the construction industry.

The event is open to industry professionals, with free entry available to registered attendees.

Booking is via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-welsh-construction-show-cardiff-2026-tickets-19The Welsh Construction Show 64193889799/?v=123