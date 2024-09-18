Business News Wales Confirmed as Official Media Partner for Procurex Wales 2024

Business News Wales has been confirmed as the official media partner for this year’s Procurex Wales event, taking place on November 5th, 2024.

As part of the partnership, Business News Wales will set up a dedicated media centre at the event, conducting interviews with visitors, expert speakers, and key stakeholders on a wide range of procurement topics.

Procurex Wales is the premier annual event for procurement professionals, designed to support better outcomes for organisations across Wales while positively impacting people and communities. The event is delivered in association with the Welsh Government and held at ICC Wales.

Business News Wales will be on-site throughout the event, engaging with attendees to capture valuable insights on procurement trends, innovations, and challenges. Interviews will feature procurement professionals, public sector leaders, and industry experts, providing a platform for diverse perspectives on the evolving procurement landscape. The content will be shared via Business News Wales' media channels, enhancing the event's reach and impact across Wales.

Furthermore, the October edition of Business News Wales’ Public Sector Wales Podcast will also be dedicated to procurement, aligning with the theme of Procurex Wales. This podcast will feature discussions on the latest procurement trends, strategies for improving outcomes, and the growing role of technology and AI in the sector.

Procurex Wales 2024 arrives at a pivotal time for procurement professionals, ahead of the commencement of the Procurement Act 2023, which is now due to come into force in February 2025. The event will provide critical insights into what these changes will mean for public sector procurement, including how organisations can adapt to the new regulations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a wide range of workshops, presentations, and interactive sessions led by industry experts. Topics will cover driving efficiencies through new technologies, enhancing procurement strategies, and delivering contracts that foster positive wellbeing outcomes.

In addition, the exhibition will showcase leading suppliers and service providers who are helping to deliver value across public sector organisations in Wales.

Business News Wales Managing Director, Mark Powney, said:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Procurex Wales this year and setting up a media centre to capture live conversations with the key voices driving procurement innovation across Wales. “The procurement landscape is rapidly changing, and we look forward to exploring these developments alongside experts and industry leaders at the event. We will also be helping to amplify the voices of all those involved in procurement via our various channels both before and after Procurex Wales 2024.”

Simon Burges, CEO of BiP Solutions, said:

“As event organisers we are very pleased to be hosting Procurex Wales 2024 for the first time at the ICC. The event officially supported by Welsh Government represents a unique opportunity for public procurement professionals and industry from across Wales to come together, share insights, and drive innovation, all centred around the product showcase exhibition. By connecting buyers and suppliers, the event aims to foster collaboration and provide a platform for learning and networking that will ultimately benefit the entire Welsh public procurement community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be an inspiring and impactful event, especially at this important time within procurement across Wales.”

For more information on Procurex Wales 2024, visit: www.procurexwales.co.uk.