Business News Wales Appoints Sophie Jordan as Official Photographer

Business News Wales has appointed Sophie Jordan as its official photographer, strengthening the platform’s ability to visually amplify the stories of Welsh businesses, organisations, and innovators.

This new service will become part of the comprehensive package of content support offered by Business News Wales, helping to enhance the quality and visual impact of sponsored and featured content.

In addition, the photography service is also being made available for any Welsh business or organisation submitting press releases to Business News Wales to commission as a standalone product, offering the opportunity to have professionally captured imagery to accompany their news.

With a growing volume of high-quality news stories coming into the newsroom from across the country, Managing Director Mark Powney said:

“We receive some fantastic press releases from organisations of all sizes, from startups to established corporates, but there is often a clear lack of compelling imagery to bring these stories to life. And let’s face it, a picture really does say a thousand words. “Without strong visuals, it’s incredibly difficult to generate engagement on social media or maximise the reach of a story. Sophie joining the team allows us to fill that gap and raise the visual standard of the business news we publish.”

Sophie brings with her a distinctive style and an expert eye for capturing dynamic business settings, events, and portraits.

Sophie said:

“Photography has such a powerful role to play in how stories are received and remembered. I’m really excited to help businesses across Wales elevate their visual presence and bring more personality, professionalism and impact to the way they communicate.”

Businesses interested in booking photography support to accompany a press release or feature can contact the Business News Wales team for rates and availability on features@businessnewswales.com