Business News Wales Appoints Sally Hales as Editor

Business News Wales announced today that Sally Hales has been appointed as new editor.

An experienced writer, sub-editor and editor, she will take over editorial duties from founder and managing director Mark Powney, who will focus on growing the business. Sally is tasked with developing the editorial content of the Business News Wales website.

Sally Hales was born in Newport, south Wales. Educated at the Universities of Manchester and Cardiff, she trained as a journalist at the South Wales Evening Post before joining the South Wales Argus. She then became deputy editor of newsstand travel magazines Discover Britain and BRITAIN magazine, and later editor of Artists and Illustrators magazine, before going freelance. As a freelancer she has worked for The Guardian, the Evening Standard, the i, Drapers, LoveExploring and MSN among others.

Mark Powney, MD, Business News Wales said:

“Sally will certainly raise the bar in terms of our editorial quality and will ultimately enable the team to cover more in-depth industry subjects and topics. Demand for our in-house content and editorial support service is increasing 10-fold and will be complemented by the experience Sally will bring to the team. As we begin to scale the business, our niche coverage will be pivotal. I am so pleased to have someone of Sally’s experience heading up our editorial direction, which will have a transformational effect on our development and growth.”

Sally Hales said: