Business News Wales Appoints New Built Environment Industry Editor

Business News Wales has today appointed John Jackson as Industry Editor of its soon to launch new Built Environment coverage.

As Editor of the soon to launch Built Environment section, John will be writing articles, undertaking interviews along with researching the latest built environment news from around the world to provide businesses and organisations in Wales with the opportunity to consider the new opportunities as they emerge.

Mark Powney, MD and Editor at Business News Wales commented.

“Even before the Coronavirus outbreak it was increasingly evident that our built environment was seeing unprecedented change driven by environmental, economic and social factors. The implications for businesses across Wales are too significant to ignore, and I’m delighted to launch this new section. The Section will be edited by John Jackson, who as an established strategic consultant brings a unique depth of knowledge drawn from over twenty five years of cross sector experience. His comprehensive portfolio includes supporting urban regeneration plans in England, and John has proven ability to identify and critically assess the changes affecting the built environment in Wales.” Since 2012 Business News Wales has been at the forefront of delivering news to the business community across Wales. The appointment of John will further help accelerate our indepth coverage of industry across Wales.

Commenting on the new section, John explains,

“It’s all too easy to comment about how quickly our world is changing and then simply put those thoughts to one side. However, we are living in increasingly complex times where, in our near future, many businesses will need to adapt to change. These changes will impact on: what, how and where we build, live and work. The changes themselves will be further impacted by the anticipated recession, our commitment to combat climate change and emerging new technologies. As Editor of the Built Environment section my aim will be to interrogate the interconnections between these factors to identify the opportunities they could offer for the business community. I’m also looking forward to sharing relevant examples of best practice, that I hope will offer genuine and valuable inspiration,”

